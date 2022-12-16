Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $270,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

