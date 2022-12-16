WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.56

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and traded as high as $42.88. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 365,421 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.