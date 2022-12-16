Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,763. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

