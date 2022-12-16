Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 182,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.