Woodstock Corp Acquires 10,801 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.23. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,424. The company has a market cap of $603.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.