Woodstock Corp Acquires 480 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $5,506,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.64. 37,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.