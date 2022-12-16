Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 28,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

