Woodstock Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $304.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,121. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $210.35 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

