Woodstock Corp Sells 765 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.4 %

SLB stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

