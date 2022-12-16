WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

