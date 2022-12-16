Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $41.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
