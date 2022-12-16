XIDO FINANCE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364,133.25 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $64.10 million and $364,133.25 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

