XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. 156,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,028,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

