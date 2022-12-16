XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. 156,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,028,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.
XPeng Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
