XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 7.4%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. 156,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,028,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

XPeng Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.