XSGD Trading Up 0.3% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.19 million and $583,938.82 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,533,253 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

