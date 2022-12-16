XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and $574,721.31 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.86 or 0.05365115 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00488592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.09 or 0.28949310 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,533,253 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.