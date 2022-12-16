Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.56 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02), with a volume of 847,576 shares.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £16.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.