Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 524,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

