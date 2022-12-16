Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.