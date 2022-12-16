Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.90.
TELUS Trading Down 1.3 %
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.
Insider Activity at TELUS
In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
