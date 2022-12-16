Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Zeno Research LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
