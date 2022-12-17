10,095 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 515,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,128 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

