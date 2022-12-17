1,516 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RSG opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

