1623 Capital LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1623 Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 5.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.4% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.72. 3,383,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.