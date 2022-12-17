180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 19th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 19th.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 11.7 %

ATNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.