180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

