180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 621,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

