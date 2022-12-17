ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.85 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $102.85 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,311,747 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

