Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

