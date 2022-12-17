ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $48.64 million and approximately $13,978.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00050655 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,447.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

