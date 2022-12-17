Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,486 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

