Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.