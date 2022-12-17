Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,045 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.78 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

