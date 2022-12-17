Accel Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

