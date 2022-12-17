Accel Wealth Management Has $316,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

