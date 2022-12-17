Accel Wealth Management Has $859,000 Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

