Accel Wealth Management Sells 203 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.