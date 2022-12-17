Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ENER traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,190. Accretion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 274,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.