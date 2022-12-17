ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 260,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,257. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
