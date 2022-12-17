Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $44.09 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $444,309.73 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002564 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,567 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

