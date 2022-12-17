Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,447,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

