Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $40.25 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

