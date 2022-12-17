American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,993. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

