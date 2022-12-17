American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:AEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,993. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.