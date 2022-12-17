Analyzing XWELL (XWEL) & Its Peers

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XWELL to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL Competitors 191 842 1406 63 2.54

XWELL currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.66%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 30.80%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

XWELL has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XWELL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% XWELL Competitors -19.21% -57.29% -4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XWELL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million $3.35 million -2.45 XWELL Competitors $732.82 million $63.97 million 373.56

XWELL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XWELL rivals beat XWELL on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

