Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.10 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $175.71 million and $13.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014742 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00229269 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01804265 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $15,828,260.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

