Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $975,870.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022052 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

