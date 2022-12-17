Apollo Currency Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.28 million and $1.07 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00052482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021879 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

