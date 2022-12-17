Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Shares of APGB stock remained flat at $10.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 704,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.06.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559,689 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.