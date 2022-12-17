Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 36,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 904,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.
Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Further Reading
