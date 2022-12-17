Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 36,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 904,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.