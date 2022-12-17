Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,287,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,579. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

