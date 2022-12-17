Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,175,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,679,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 2,149,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.